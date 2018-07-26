Most successful season yet for Warden Park cricketers

The Warden Park under-14 boys’ cricket team enjoyed their most successful season yet. The boys managed to not only win the District Cup but also after the third time of trying won the County Cup.

The District Cup final was played at Ansty against Oathall Community College.

Warden Park were put into bat and performed brilliantly, achieving a school record scoring 230 runs; Willis 41, Warne 39, Mullins 60* and Brunton 50*. In reply Oathall were bowled out for 68.

The County Cup final played at St Peters Cricket Club in Preston Park against Cardinal Newman was anything but one-sided. Warden Park won the toss and decided to bowl.

Cardinal Newman started strongly, scoring 70 without loss in the first nine overs.

The middle stages of the game saw Warden Park start to restrict the opposition’s total due to much-improved fielding and taking some key wickets.

Seed was especially to thank for this, bowling left-arm spin with control and accuracy and finishing with figures of four overs, one wicket for 22 runs.

The latter stages of the first innings saw Cardinal Newman steadily scoring singles with the occasional boundary per over which Warden Park seemed relatively happy about and they finished on a total of 145.

In reply Warden Park started poorly as after just four overs had passed they were already two wickets down for 20 runs. However, a 40-run partnership between Willis and Warne brought the Warden Park team right back into the game.

The game seemed almost over towards the end as Warden Park required 40 runs from the last four overs, seven wickets down. Southwell came to the crease during the 17th over and looked in good touch, scoring two boundaries and a couple of singles. This clearly made the Cardinal Newman players very anxious and unsettled as they simply could not finish the game off. With only two overs left Warden Park required 17 runs with three wickets in hand meaning that the pressure was well and truly on for both teams.

Through excellent running and some poor bowling from the Cardinal Newman bowlers, Warden Park required six runs from the final over. Bhatt was facing and after two wides had been bowled he smashed a four over cover, meaning that Warden Park were crowned County Champions 2018.