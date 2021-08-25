Will O'Donnell, fresh from his National Cup quarter-final century, Luke Bellars, Ollie Brown, Mike Rose, Joe Walker, Tom Floyd and Harry Bryant were the Seagulls who chased Arran Brown, dressed as the chips, around the Western Terrace.

Their antics were caught live by the Sky TV cameras and caused hilarity in the ground. Test Match Special tweeted a video - which has been viewed more than 30,000 times - and said: "Only at the cricket and only in England! Where else would you see seagulls chasing some chips."

@MSoundslike replied: "Wow! Absolutely Hilarious."

@poshcricketer said: "Great scenes. Some memorable ones over the years, the cowgirls at trent bridge, 2005 ashes, were a class group."

When asked whether the plan was to get on TV, Harry Bryant said: "I'm not to be honest. I think the plan was to go as something different because it would be funny."

The group have received messages on social media all day after being featured on the TV.

England were not distracted by the Seagulls and had a brilliant day on the field, bowling India out for 78 and finishing the day 120-0.