Sciver shines as she leads Surrey Stars to Kia Super League final

Surrey Stars will face Western Storm in the Kia Super League Final after they beat Western Storm in the semi-final.

Skipper Nat Sciver was the star of the show as she hit 72 from 43 balls as Surrey hit 162-5.

In reply, Fran Wilson batted superbly for her unbeaten 58 but it wasn't enough and Sciver held her nerve with the ball in the final over

SEE ALSO Hove Is where the heart Is for Surrey Stars' Sarah Taylor | Fans urged to pack county ground for women's Super League finals | Laurie Evans guides Sussex Sharks to first T20 finals day since 2012