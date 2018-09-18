See it again - all the drama from Sussex's Vitality Blast Finals Day

It might have ended in defeat in the final, but Sussex's appearance at the 2018 Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston was still memorable.

They went so close to lifting the trophy, losing to Worcestershire in the penultimate over of the final after despatching Somerset in the semi-final.

Luke Wright and David Wiese shared a superb partnership in the win over Somerset / Picture by Stephen Lawrence-Sussex Cricket

There were brilliant performances from Luke Wright, David Wiese, Laurie Evans and Danny Briggs, among others, and it was a day that will live long in the memory of the players, fans and staff who were there and many more who watched it on TV>

Now you can relive Sussex's days with our slideshow, above, of pictures taken by Stephen Lawrence for Sussex Cricket.

