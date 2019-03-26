Supporting Sussex's county championship season adds up for accountancy firm

Leading Sussex accountancy firm Galloways has been unveiled as Sussex Cricket’s new Specsavers County Championship shirt sponsor.

The new shirts will make their first appearance in today’s pre-season friendly against Hampshire at The 1st Central County Ground and will be worn by the Sussex men’s team in all red-ball cricket.

Formerly known as Hilton, Sharp & Clarke, Galloways is Sussex’s fastest-growing accountancy firm and has a team of over 100 people across multiple offices in Sussex helping businesses and individuals manage their financial and tax affairs.

Sue Smith, Partner at Galloways, said: “We’re delighted to be the new shirt sponsor for Sussex Cricket’s Specsavers County Championship campaign.

“The reputation of Sussex County Cricket Club is unparalleled, and we look forward to supporting the team over the next three years.

“As we look to grow Galloways and build on nearly 150 years of experience, it’s fantastic to be working with a club that is so rooted in its community.”

Sussex Cricket Chief Executive, Rob Andrew added: “Having a local business of Galloways’ stature commit their support for the next three years is a real boon for the club.

“Their reputation in our community is second to none and we are extremely proud to be sporting their name on our Championship shirt.

“Our aim over the coming years is to build a successful Championship side made up primarily of our own players, so to have joining us a partner with a proven record of helping thousands of Sussex businesses and individuals with their own development is the perfect fit.”

The new Galloways-sponsored Specsavers County Championship playing shirt is now available to buy online or in the club shop at The 1st Central County Ground.

