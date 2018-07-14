Sussex Cricket League: Manenti stars as Premier leaders are held to a draw

East Grinstead (203-5) batted out for a draw against league leaders Roffey (299-4).
Ben Menanti hit 113 and took 3-70 for Roffey, while Brad Hatchett (4-87), Daryll Rebbetts (78) and Ollie Graham (54 not out) starred for East Grinstead.
Simon Hetherton took 6-21 as Brighton and Hove (71-1) cruised to nine-wicket win against Ifield (67 all out). Luke Wells took 3-9 before scoring 48 from 27 balls.
Eastbourne (302-9) record another win, this time on the last ball against Cuckfield (233 all out).
Eastbourne recovered from 88-7 to post their winning target thanks to Joe Pocklington (80), David Twine (53 not out), Henry Crocombe (37 not out) and Ethan Guest (38). Phil Semmens took 4-45 for Cuckfield.
David Twine and Henry Crocombe took three wickets apiece but it was Pocklington who struck with the last ball to ensure the win.
Middleton (149-4) enjoyed a six wicket win over Hastings and St Leonards (148 all out) with Matthew Reynolds (5-58) and Craig Fowle (5-42) the stars of the show.
Horsham’s (130 all out) good run of form ended after they lost to Preston Nomads (136-7) in a low-scoring game.
In Division 2, Mayfield (180-7) jumped into first place after beating Bognor Regis (111 all out) by 69 runs. Nisal Francisco top-scored for Mayfield with 69 before Will Sheffield took 5-21.
Three Bridges (209 all out) dropped to second as St James’ Montefiore (141-9) hung on for a draw. Walid Ghauri hit 87 for Bridges while Jordan Shaw (5-55) and Sam Rattle (4-59) bowled well for St James. Ollie Blandford took 4-36 for Bridges.
Stuart Barber hit an unbeaten 100 as Billingshurst (240-3) beat Haywards Heath (200 all out). Ben Williams took 4-69 in Heath’s reply, where Alastair Templeton top scored with 50.
Chichester Priory Park (127-3) beat Bexhill (126 all out) with Simon Hasted hitting an unbeaten 55.
Lindfield (212-9) held on for a draw after Ansty posted 256-7. James Parker (82 not out) and Jonathan Young (75) top-scored for Ansty. Leo Anderson took 4-77 in the reply.
Division 3 West: Findon 64-3 beat West Chiltington & Thakeham 63 all out; Roffey 2nd XI 322-8 beat Pagham 279 all out; Steyning 259-7 beat Three Bridges 2nd XI 216 all out; Stirlands 1st XI 137 all out beat Goring By Sea 119 all out; Worthing 295-7 beat Slinfold 121 all out. Highlights: Liam Freeman 5-12 for Findon, Chris Webb 134, Max Rivers 106, Jamie Atkins 5-9 for Roffey, Ed Lamb 5-38 for Steyning, Kellon Carmichael 7-39 for Goring by Sea, Dan Mugford 6-43 for Stirlands, Mihir Tandel 125 for Worthing.
Division 3 East: Bexhill 2nd XI 114 all out lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI 118-1; Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 188 all out drew with East Grinstead 2nd XI 180-8; Burgess Hill 1st XI 134 all out lost to Crawley Eagles 136-8; Eastbourne 2nd XI 66 all out lost to Portslade 69-7; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 229 all out lost to Seaford 317-3. Highlights: Stephen Rigg 5-44 for Preston Nomads, Will Taylor 5-47 for East Grinstead, Dan Strange 5-58 for Burgess Hill, Thomas Stewart-Green 6-31 for Portslade, Ollie Smith 123 not out, Oli Carter 118 and Chris Stanyard 5-15 for Seaford.
