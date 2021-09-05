Sussex Cricket League picture special: Three Bridges beat Haywards Heath on final day

Bridges, put in by Heath after losing the toss, were bowled out for 161 in 45.4 overs. Will O'Donnell top-scored with 42 while Ollie Bailey (3-28) was the pick of the Heath bowlers.

The reply saw Heath all out for 137 in 35 overs. Conor Golding (3-38) was the star man with the ball for Bridges.

You can view a gallery of Derek Martin's pictures from the game below.

