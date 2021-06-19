Cuckfield were 20-3 when Graham and Harry Clark (89) came together and they put on 157 to help them to their big total. Matthew Reynolds took 4-57 for Middleton

Sean Heather (48) and George Briance (65) gave Middleton a good start but they collapsed from 133-2 to 181 all out with Nick Patterson and Josh Hayward taking four wickets apiece.

Leaders Preston Nomads (241 all out) enjoyed a comfortable 111-run win over Haywards Heath (130 all out). In-form Jake Hutson (67) and Danial Ibrahim (65) starred with the bat for Nomads while Jonny Phelps to 5-56 for Heath. Ibrahim and Adam O’Brien took three wickets apiece in the Heath reply.

Shakeem Clark took six wickets for Billingshurst

Lewis Hatchett picked up his second consecutive five wicket haul as East Grinstead (185-5) beat Eastbourne (77 all out) by 111 runs. Leo Cammish hit 85 for Grinstead before Hatchett stole the show with 5-32.

Brighton and Hove (181 all out) beat Hastings Priory (104 all out) ina low-scoring game. Adam Mates hit 59 for Brighton while Jed O’brien took 4-48. Simo Hetherton (4-14) and Stephen Rigg (3-14) starred with the ball for Brighton.

Roffey against Three Bridges was cancelled.

In Division 2, in-form Lindfield (71 all out) were brought back down to earth with an eight-wicket defeat to Billingshurst (72-2).

Shakeem Clarke(6-29) was the pick of the bowlers for Hurst.

Bognor (168-9) remain top after a 28-run win over Chichester Priory Park (140 all out). Joe Ashmore took 5-40 for the leaders while Ajit Sambi (4-63) and Tarryck Gabriel (56) stood out for Chichester.

Mayfield (109-1) cruises to a nine-wicket win over Burgess Hill (109-1). Will Sheffield took 5-41 for Mayfield before Harry Lloyd hit an unbeaten 67.

Preston Nomads (111-3) won the battle of the second XIs as they beat Roffey by seven wickets.

St James’s Montefiore (170-4) had a comfortable six-wicket win over Horsham (169-7). James Brehaut hit 50 not out for Horsham while Toby Pullan hit 91 for St James’s.

Other notable performances

Division 3 West: Shane Felton 5-38 for Worthing.Tom Endacott took a hat-trick and Falan Nizamdeen took 5-43 for Slinfold.

Division 4 East: Matt Cooke hit 105 from 52 balls with 11 sixes for Mayfield 2nd XI.

Division 5 West: Ross Muncer took 5-33 for Barns Green

Division 6 West: Andrew White hit 97 not out batting at number 7 for Eastergate

Division 6 Central: Dan Maskell 5-12 for Burgess Hill 2nd XI

Division 6 East: Mickey Toomey 114 not out for Herstmonceux

Division 7 West: Ollie Adams hit 107 for Bognor Regis 2nd XI

Division 7 Central: Jordan Woodsford 5-35 for St Matthias

Division 7 East: Alex Christie 5-40 for Robertsbridge

Division 8 Central: Kuganesh Karuppiah 6-11 for Forest Row; Ian Jones 6-8 for Preston Nomads 4th XI and Richard Berrick 5-13 for Streat and Westmeston

Division 8 East: Jonny Meardon 110 not out for Eastbourne 3rd XI

Division 9 West: Mohamed Fayas 100 for Crawley Eagles 5th XI, Frank Vicker 5-28 for Wisborough Green 2nd XI

Division 9 East: Antony Rowland 5-40 for St Peters 3rd XI

Division 10 West: James Chaloner 7-15 for West Chiltington 3rd XI as they bowled Worthing 3rd XI all out fr 36

Division 10 East: Tim Huntley 5-23 for Selmeston and Alciston

Division 11 West (North): Matt Barrett 5-39 for Barns Green 3rd XI

Division 11 East (North): Steve Harris 126 not out for Buxted Park 3rd XI

Division 11 East (South): Seb Osmond 6-16 for Hastings Priory 3rd XI

Division 12 West (South): Adam Selves 5-27 for Bosham 2nd XI