John Morgan took four wickets for Hastings in their win over Haywards Heath

The spinners were on top for Nomads with Adam O’Brien (3-25) and Bertie Foreman (2-32) the pick of them. In reply, Nomads reached the total in the 31st over thanks to Jake Hutson’s 48-ball 70 and Nathan Poole’s 65 not out.

East Grinstead (217-4) are 33 points behind Nomads in second after they beat Cuckfield (217-4) by six wickets. Chris Mole hit 66 for Cuckfild while Lewis and Bradley Hatchett took three wickets apiece. Will Adkin (60) and Leo Cammish (70) helped see Grinstead home.

The battle of the bottom two saw Hastings Priory (97-2) cruise to an eighth-wicket win over Haywards Heath (94 all out). John Morgan (4-37), Adam Barton (3-38) and Dilshan de Zoysa (3-11) went through the Heath batting line-up before Jake Woolley (56 not out) saw Hastings home.

Eastbourne (265-7) enjoyed a big 174 run win over a Covid-hit Three Bridges (91 all out) side. Bridges were without several key players and Eastbourne took full advantage. Brendan Hildebrand (69), Scott Lenham (61 not out) and Ben Twine (50) helped Eastbourne to their big total before Twine, Chris Jones, Ben Barter and Jacob Smith took two wickets apiece to seal an easy win.

Middleton (217-8) picked up an important win against Brighton and Hove (203 all out). Mason Robinson (74) and Mahesh Rawat (57) shone with the bat while Matthew Reynolds took 4-29. Simon Hetherton hit 64 for Brighton.

In Division 2, Mayfield (145 all out) kept their promotion hopes alive with a 46 rui n win over St James’s Montefiore (99 all out). Jordan Shaw (3-31) and Subhan Javaid (3-31) bowled well for St James’s before Rohan Sharma (3-27) and James Hockley (4-3) bowled Mayfield to victory.

Bognor Regis (161-5) remain top after beating Lindfield (160-7). Skipper Simon Shivnarain hit 54 for Lindfield while Joe Ashmore saw Bognor home with an unbeaten 62.

Horsham (278-6) are up to second thanks to a comprehensive 125 run win over Preston Nomads 2nd XI (153 all out). Tom Johnson hit 105 while Nick Oxley and Michael Thornley hit 50s for Horsham. Oxley then took 4-28.

Chichester Priory Park (275-5) enjoyed a 16-run win in a high-scoring encounter with Burgess Hill (259-9). Tarryck Gabriel (69) and Mike Smith (70) were the stars with the bat for Chichester. Wajid Shah and Jack Simpson both hit 50s for Burgess Hill.

Billingshurst (105-8) scraped home to a two wicket win over Roffey 2nd XI (101 all out). Nik Thorneley (3-20) was the pick of the Hurst bowlers. Fred Bridges (3-33) and Tom Barnes (3-21) bowled well for Roffey but Hurst got home.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 West: Rachad Forde hit 83 from 38 balls for Littlehampton, Clapham and Patcham. Fazlan Nizamdeem hit 136 not out for Slinfold. Ben Clinton 6-42 for Rye.

Division 3 East: Nathan Lettres 5-28 for Portslade.

Division 4 West: Harshil Patel 5-18 and Bunty Suthar 5-11 as Ram bowled Chichester Priory Park for 35. Hisham Ul Haq hit 159 from 99 ball with 12 sixes for Crawley as the hit 403 in their 45 overs.

Division 4 East: Jigar Parekh 5-33 for RMU. James Parker 6-51 for Mayfield 2nd XI.

Division 5 West: Jay Dumbrill 5-16 for Barns Green.

Division 6 West: Jordan Dear 5-7 for West Chiltington 2nd XI.

Division 6 Central: James Earwicker 6-29 and Harry Langham 101 for Ditchling. Nathan Pugh 106 not out for Lindfield 2nd XI.

Division 7 West: Robert Haggart 104 not out for Goring 2nd XI. Tom Cripps 5-11 for Selsey.

Division 8 West: Amir Malik 5-18 for Crawley Eagles 4th XI. Karunacharige Ranga Thushara 101 for Henfield 2nd XI.

Division 8 East: Finley Coddington 168 and Redding Barnes 134 in a 290 opening partnership for Buxted Park 2nd XI. Isaacs Heater 5-27 also for Buxted Park.

Division 9 Central: Tom Andrews-Faulkner 5-23 for Keymer and Hassocks 2nd XI.

Division 9 East: Clint Mooiman 5-24 for Hailsham 3rd XI. Martin Hartland 6-24 for Rotherfield.

Division 10 West: Rizwan Ibralebbe 6-3 and Abdul Muthalif Mohamed Mufaris 4-7 Crawley Eagles 6th XI as they bowled Ram 3rd XI out for 25.

Division 10 Central: Pramendra Shekhawat 5-13 for Burgess Hill 3rd XI. Martin Green 133 and Danush Thiagaraj 5-16 for Lewes Priory 2nd XI.

Division 10 East: Beau Mills-Bennison 6-10 for Seaford 3rd XI. Peter Baker 115 for Westfield.

Division 11 Central (North): Preshant Meshram 5-32 for Balcombe 3rd XI.

Division 11 Central (South): Joe Pearson 5-9 for Hadlow Down.

Division 11 East (North): Andries Vosloo 5-8 for Mayfield 4th XI.

Division 11 East (South): Simon Palmer 5-8 for Pevensey 2nd XI.

Division 12 West (South): Tom Broughton 7-23 for Bosham 2nd XI.

Division 12 Central (North): Peter Booth 5-10 for Lindfield 4th XI. Alex Stubbs 102 not out for Haywards Heath 4th XI.

Division 12 East (North): Daniel Foden 102 not out for Crowborough 2nd XI.