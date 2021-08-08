Sussex Cricket League round-up: Rain puts a stop to the action in the top two divisions

Mahesh Rawat hit an unbeaten 101 for Middleton in their abandoned Premier Division game against Haywards Heath. Picture by Steve Robards

In the Premier Division, third-placed Three Bridges v top-of-the-table Preston Nomads, and East Grinstead v Brighton & Hove were both cancelled without a ball being bowled.

The other fixtures saw the first innings completed before the weather took hold.

Sean Heather (59) and Mahesh Rawat (101*) starred for Middleton (257-8) in their abandoned game with Haywards Heath (88-0). Heath's Jonny Phelps struck an unbeaten 51 off 31 balls before the rain intervened.

Cuckfield (44-8) were grateful for the rain's assistance at Eastbourne (149-8).

And wicketkeeper Harry Scowen hit 66 for bottom-of-the-table Hastings & St Leonards Priory (147-9dec) in their abandoned game at home to reigning Premier Division champions Roffey (27-0).

Meanwhile, Chichester Priory Park (86-5) v St James's Montefiore was the only game in Division 2 to see any action.

Roffey 2nd XI v Bognor Regis, Horsham v Mayfield, the Mid Sussex derby between Lindfield and Burgess Hill, and Preston Nomads 2nds v Billingshurst were all called off before the start of play.

Other notable performances:

Division 3 East: Luke Payton 144 off 91 balls for Rye.

Division 4 West: Hywel Jones 168 not out for Steyning.

Division 6 West: Richards Hobbs 104 off 65 balls for Rustington.

Division 7 West: Harry Hood 103 off 74 balls for Bognor Regis 2nd XI, Roshan Gamage 104 not out for Slinfold 2nd XI.

Division 9 West: Charlie Caddy 100 off 97 balls for West Wittering 2nd XI.

Division 10 Central: James Witt 5-15 for Edenbridge 2nd XI.

Division 11 West (South): Alex Ryder 5-43 for Aldwick 2nd XI, Ian Guppy 60 not out off 19 balls for Aldwick 2nd XI.

Division 11 Central (South): James Pitchford 100 not out and Andrew Parle 99 for St Peters 4th XI

Division 12 West (North): Matt Hennings 114 not out off 100 balls for West Chiltington & Thakeham 4th XI.