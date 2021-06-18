Sussex hit by suspended points penalty after five cases of dissent
The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) has imposed a suspended sanction against Sussex CCC after a remote disciplinary hearing held because they had received five fixed penalties in a 12-month period.
Sussex admitted that, between August 2, 2020 and May 7, 2021, their players had received five fixed penalties for Level 1 breaches – showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by word or action’. In each case, the cricketer received a reprimand by way of sanction as each breach was the only offence on their personal record at the relevant time.
The CDC said: "As a consequence of the fixed penalties, Sussex CCC were charged with a breach of ECB Directive 3.6.21(a). The club was given suspended points deductions dependent on the future conduct of Sussex’s players. The decision was made by a Disciplinary Panel chaired by Chris Tickle, alongside Amrisha Parathalingam and Paul Joy.
"Their decision will result in a penalty of 12 points in the LV= Insurance County Championship and/or two points in the Vitality Blast and/or two points in the Royal London Cup being imposed if cricketers playing for Sussex incur a further two fixed penalty breaches in any competition within a period of 12 months from the date of the hearing.
"The precise nature of the points deductions will be decided by the panel depending on the seriousness of any future breaches and the competition in which they occur. Any appeal must be made within 14 days from the date of the decision."