Sussex Slam success for Crawley Eagles, Three Bridges fall foul of the weather

Cuckfield, electing to bat after winning the toss, were guided to 295-3 off 58 overs after two superb batting performances.

Nipun Karunanayake blasted an unbeaten 121 while Ollie Graham dazzled with a swashbuckling 102 off 97 balls.

The destructive duo put on a masterful 201-run partnership for the third-wicket before Ollie Blandford (1-73) bowled Graham.

Crawley Eagles CC celebrate winning the Sussex Slam’s Gullick Cup at Horsham on Sunday

The Bridges reply saw Conor Golding (three) taken early off the bowling of Will Rogers (1-5).

But with the score at 8-1, and Milo Price (one*) and Will O’Donnell (three*) at the crease, the heavens opened, and the game was abandoned.

Three Bridges remain third in the Premier Division, five points off second-placed East Grinstead CC, and 40 adrift of leaders Preston Nomads CC, who Bridges host this Saturday.

Crawley Eagles CC’s game at home to Glynde & Beddingham CC in Division 3 East also fell foul of the weather.

Khalid Javed crashed 140 not out off 79 balls for Ifield CC 4th XI against Warnham CC

But the Eagles tasted success in the Sussex Slam’s Gullick Cup final at Horsham CC’s Cricket Field Road on Sunday. Eagles beat a strong Slinfold CC Rams team to lift the trophy.

Slinfold won the toss and elected to bat. Martyn Hains top-scored with 21 as the Rams were bowled out for 115 in 20 overs.

Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3-21 off his four overs.

In reply Asif Shad (50*) helped Eagles to get to the target in 17 overs and claim the win.

The Eagles will now travel to Hove later this month for the Sussex Slam men’s Plate North Regions semi-finals.

Crawley Eagles travel to bottom-of-the-table Brighton & Hove CC 2nd XI this Saturday in the league.

Elsewhere in Division 3 East, Ifield CC fell to a five-wicket defeat away at Bexhill CC.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field. Mahad Ahmed (63) starred with the bat as Ifield finished 174-7 off their allotted 45 overs.

But Thomas Naish’s 61 helped Bexhill reach 176-5 in 41.1 overs and secure the victory.

Ifield will look to return to winning ways at home to third-from-bottom Seaford CC this weekend.

Meanwhile, in Division 11 West (North), Khalid Javed bludgeoned an unbeaten 140 off 79 balls for Ifield CC 4th XI at Warnham CC.

Javed’s innings, consisting of 16 fours and seven sixes, helped Ifield to a total 250-4 off 39 overs.

The reply saw Warnham reduced to 41-2 in 11 overs before the weather interceded, causing the game to be abandoned.

Ram CC suffered a thumping eight-wicket defeat at second-placed Chippingdale CC in Division 4 West.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, and were bowled out for 101 in 33.3 overs.

Chipps reached the target in 21 overs, finishing their winning innings on 102-2.

Ram welcome East Preston CC to West End Green this Saturday.

Crawley CC’s wretched run of form in Division 4 West continued with a 54-run loss away at East Preston.

Ikram Najabat (5-36) put on a ferocious performance with the ball as Crawley kept the hosts to 217-9 off their allotted 45 overs.

Hisam Ul Haq (66) lead the charge for Crawely in the reply, but they were to be undone by two excellent bowling displays.

Masterful performances from Lucy Uncles (4-35) and Tom Reeves (4-42) saw East Preston bowl Crawley out for 163 in 36.1 overs.

Third-from-bottom Crawley entertain place-below Chichester Priory Park CC 2nd XI this Saturday in a huge game at the foot of Division 4 West.

Crawley Down CC were trounced by 100-runs at home to Plumpton & East Chiltington CC in Division 5 Central.

Crawley Down elected to field and were left to rue this decision.

Opener and captain George Martin fired an imperious unbeaten 210 as Plumnpton & East Chiltington smashed 332-2 in 40 overs to put them firmly in control.

The inclement weather saw Crawley Down’s target adjusted to 230 from 23 overs.

But Crawley Down could only muster 129-5 off 22.1 overs as Plumpton & East Chiltington recorded a convincing win.