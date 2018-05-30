Sussex to feel benefit of Archer, Jordan and Khan's IPL exploits

Three of Sussex’s big hopes for the Vitality T20 Blast campaign are reflecting on differing Indian Premier League fortunes.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan have flown back from the tournament, while Rashid Khan will also feature for the Sharks when the T20 Blast starts on July 4.

Archer starred for the Rajasthan Royals, who made it to the play-offs. The Royals lost in the eliminator to the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 23-year-old took 15 wickets in ten matches in his debut IPL season, with his best performance 3-22 in his debut against the Mumbai Indians.

The Royals signed Archer for £800,000 having impressed in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) earlier this year. The Barbadian also took 15 wickets in ten matches, guiding the Hobart Hurricanes to a semi-final.

Meanwhile Khan made plenty of headlines in India as he became the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament, taking three wickets fewer than Kings XI Punjab and Australian, Andrew Tye.

The 19-year-old took 21 wickets in 17 matches for the Surisers Hyderabad, guiding his team to the final, in which they lost to the Chennai Super Kings. The leg-spin bowler’s best figures were 3-19 against the Knight Riders in the semi-final, and he 34 not out in a 10-ball cameo.

This is the Afghan’s second season in the IPL and he impressed last year as he took 17 wickets from 14 matches. Khan also featured in this year’s BBL, taking 18 wickets from 11 matches for the Adelaide Strikers.

Fellow Sunriser Jordan featured only once during the IPL, playing against the Kings XI Punjab last month, but failed to take a wicket, producing figures of 0-31. The England International played in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year for the Peshawar Zalmi, who eventually lost in the final to Islamabad United. Jordan has played two matches in the IPL since his debut season in 2016.

Sussex’s first T20 match this year is away to Essex Eagles on July 4. The home campaign starts versus Surrey on July 13.

