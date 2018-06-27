Three Bridges captain praises Walid for brilliant debut

Three Bridges skipper Matt Blandford praised new signing Walid Ghauri after he scored 56 on his debut.

Playing at the top of the batting order he and Ollie Blandford put on an outstanding 101 in their opening stand.

Matt Blandford said: “Walid was great for us on debut – him and Ollie’s 100-run partnership was great to see and is hopefully a sign of things to come.”

Bridges travelled the short distance to Ansty for their eighth game of the season hoping to maintain the unbeaten streak they were riding.

Ansty won the toss and made the easy decision to bat first on what looked like a belter of a wicket.

Matt Blandford struck early, removing Young caught at third slip by Regan Derham and Conor Golding removed the other Ansty opener Harry Towler shortly after leaving Ansty 11-2.

Matt then dislodged Senadhira after setting him up with a series of short balls before Ollie Blandford had Barnes caught behind by Walker.

After the initial burst by the seamers Ansty were 46-4, Bridges starting excellently on a batsman-friendly pitch.

As is the Bridges way, on came double spin in the form of Mike Rose and Archit Patel.

Rose got the key man Jethro Menzies thanks to a stunning one-handed catch from Matt Blandford at mid-on and it was from this point Bridges really turned the screw.

Rose and Patel both picked up wickets ending with 3-15 and 1-24 respectively.

Matt Blandford came back to burgle the tail and ended with 3-30. Ansty ended on 112 all out after 37 overs.

New Bridges opening partnership Ollie Blandford and Walid Ghauri set about the chase and didn’t waste any time as Ghauri sent Menzies for six off the first ball of the innings.

This furious pace continued as both men scored at a rate of knots, dismantling the Ansty attack.

Ghauri played in an aggressive manner, taking on the bowlers and reached his 50 after 15 overs at the crease before he fell caught on the boundary off the spinner.

Ollie Blandford swept the spinner for four to bring up his own 50 and the win, finishing 52 not out.

This was a great win for Bridges, again from an unfavourable position.

Credit early on to the bowling unit which managed to restrict and bowl out Ansty on what was an absolute flat pitch.

Man of the match was new recruit Walid Ghauri for his rapid 56 in the chase.

This week second-placed Bridges host leaders Haywards Heath in a top of the table clash.

Blandford said: “This weekend’s game should be a great clash.

“It’s all to play for at the top of the table and our boys are relishing such a big game.”