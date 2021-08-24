Three Bridges captain Walker 'very proud' of National Cup run

Will O'Donnell hit an unbeaten 105 for Three Bridges CC in their National Cup quarter-final defeat to Brentwood CC. Picture by Steve Robards

A massive crowd, which included players from Bridges’ Premier Division rivals Roffey CC and Preston Nomads CC, witnessed what was arguably the biggest game in the club’s history.

Bridges, batting first, posted 237-3 off their allotted 40 overs.

Overseas star Will O’Donnell hit a brilliant unbeaten 105, while skipper Walker made 47.

There were also good contributions from Conor Golding and Danny Alderman.

But the Essex side ended up victors in a thrilling game, winning by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Will Buttleman hit the winning runs for Brentwood as Three Bridges fell agonisingy short of making the final four of the national competition.

Bridges captain Walker said: “I’m very proud of the boys efforts. It’s the furthest the club has got in this competition and to come so close is gutting.

“I thought we were just about par at the break and if we got off to a good start in the second innings we could defend the total.”

O’Donnell hit his second ton in the National Club Championship, and Walker was full of praise for the New Zealander.