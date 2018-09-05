Three Bridges clinch title in their final game

Three Bridges Cricket Club captain Matt Blandford was on cloud nine after his side clinched the Division 2 title despite suffering a four-wicket defeat against Haywards Heath in the final match of the season.

Joe Walker (51) combined with Luke Bellars (7) to bring the Bridges total to 180 which gained the necessary seven points required to become champions.

David Winn scored 44 following a great start by opener Walid Ghauri (29) as Bridges made 192-6.

Heath made 196 for the loss of six wickets with Ben Matthew unbeaten on 85 and callum Smith making 40.

Ollie Blandford bowled a brilliant spell of 3-26 but ultimately it wasn’t enough as Matthew (85*) and Shams (35*) saw Heath home for the loss of six wickets.

Matt Blandford said it has been a great season for the club who return to the Premier League and win the league.

He said: “I am delighted to finish as champions, it’s what we set out to do at the start of the season and we succeeded.

“I’m chuffed for the players and everyone involved

“Whilst losing this game wasn’t ideal, it put no damper on any celebrations whatsoever.

“As a club we have worked really hard to achieve this and so we celebrated appropriately.”

Already relegated Ifield showed just how tough is in the Premier Division when they lost to Middleton by 166 runs.

Sean Heather (127) and Jack Dawling (102) both hit centuries and they put on 252 for their opening stand.

For Ifield, Akshay Ramani topscored with 80 while Middleton’s Craig Fowle took 4-22.

