Three Bridges Cricket Club youngsters celebrate end of season at awards night - picture special

Age groups from under 9s up to under 14s were celebrated along with the first ever girls and womens teams. There were awards in each age group for best batsman, best bolwer and manager's award.

The under 9s, 10s, 11s and girls were all presented with their Three Bridges caps.

Nick Parker, who runs the youth section, thanked all the coaches and parents who have helped this season.

There were also presentations to Jo Pegley, who looks after all the registrations and Matt Tyson, who has been a youth coach for many years.

