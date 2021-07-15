Three Bridges on the hunt for silverware after ECB National Club Championship win

Ollie Blandford played a starring role in Three Bridges CC's Premier Division win over Middleton on Saturday. Picture by Derek Martin

Bridges recorded a five-wicket win at Middleton CC in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Blandford took a stunning 7-34 as Bridges bowled Middleton out for just 68 in 31.3 overs.

The reply saw Bridges hit 70-5 in 16 overs to win and move up to third in the table.

Bridges followed that up with another five-wicket win the following day.

Bridges dispatched Reigate Priory CC at home in round four of the ECB National Club Championship to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Skipper Neil Saker’s 56 helped Reigate to a total of 153 all out off 35.4 overs as George Cave took (3-32).

But Will O’Donnell’s unbeaten 83 in the reply shot Bridges to 157-5 in 33.1 overs to advance.

Blandford said: “This weekend was great for the team. Having a couple injuries about, it was important for others to step up.

“It was pretty pleasing to perform for the team, probably the best I’ve bowled in the Premier Division.

“Joe (Walker, Bridges captain) backed me and let me keep bowling and Will (O’Donnell) took some great catches. It all just clicked.

“We’re in a good position in the league so it’s just about one game at a time and performing as we can.

“We’re not aiming for anything specific but there’s a great atmosphere around the guys at the moment.”

Blandford continued: “It was a great win on Sunday. The bowling unit in the absence of Conor (Golding) really performed.

"Will again proved to be our X factor and was a class above anyone else.

"We’re still in both cups which is great and some silverware would highlight the progress of the club in the last few years, though every game from now will be tough and it’s about delivering on the big stage.

“I think we’ll be happy with a top three finish in the league but a cup win would be nice.”