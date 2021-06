What are Crawley Town, Hartlepool United, Swindon Town and Exeter City's League Two title odds following the fixture release?

Gillingham heading to Crawley Town in Carabao Cup

News you can trust since 1881

Archit Patel of Three Bridges

Will Adkin batting for EG

You can see our Sussex Cricket League round-up here

Derek Martin went to see the Sussex Premier League Premier Division matches between Three Brides and East Grinstead and Roffey v Haywards Heath.