Three Bridges v Eastbourne, Crawley v Stirlands - Sussex Cricket League picture special
The sun shone down on cricketers yesterday on a glorious day in Sussex.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:09 am
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:12 am
Three Bridges enjoyed a good win against Eastbourne in the Premier Division while Crawley beat Stirlands in Division 5 West.
Photographer Derek Martin was at both games - here are a selection of his pictures.
