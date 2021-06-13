Malcolm Johnson on the attack for Eastbourne against Three Bridges

Three Bridges v Eastbourne, Crawley v Stirlands - Sussex Cricket League picture special

The sun shone down on cricketers yesterday on a glorious day in Sussex.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:09 am
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:12 am

Three Bridges enjoyed a good win against Eastbourne in the Premier Division while Crawley beat Stirlands in Division 5 West.

Photographer Derek Martin was at both games - here are a selection of his pictures.

1. Three Bridges v Eastbourne

Conor Golding bowling for Bridges

2. Three Bridges v Eastbourne

Malcolm Johnson takes a run for Eastbourne

3. Three Bridges v Eastbourne

Eastbourne's Ben Twine

4. Three Bridges v Eastbourne

Three Bridges' Archit Patel

