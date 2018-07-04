Three Bridges v Haywards Heath cricket highlights

Three Bridges won the big match in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League on Saturday to go top.
Haywards Heath were top by just one point going into the game but a superb century from Walid Ghauri saw Bridges win by six wickets.
On Saturday Haywards Heath travel to Bognor Regis while Three Bridges go to Billingshurst and second-placed Mayfield face Bexhill.
The video was edited by Mike Rose.
