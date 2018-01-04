Tickets on sale for Australia’s visit to Hove

Tickets for one of Sussex’s biggest sporting occasions in 2018 have gone on sale today.

World Cup and (whisper it) Ashes winners, Australia will visit The 1st Central County Ground in Hove for a day-night one-day match against Sussex Sharks on Thursday June 7.

Following a period of priority access for Sussex Members, remaining tickets for the match are now on general sale.

With the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner in action for the tourists, spectators will have the chance to see some of the world’s most exciting cricketers play right here in Sussex.

There will also be the opportunity to see how Sussex’s exciting young fast bowlers, including Jofra Archer and George Garton, fare against one of the most destructive batting line ups on the planet… and vice versa.

The encounter is sure to be an intense affair, with Australia using the match as preparation for their five match one-day international (ODI) series against England that starts less than a week later.

Adding further intrigue, the match will see two teammates from the legendary Australian side of the 1990s and early 2000s come up against each other in their coaching roles.

Former Australian fast bowler and veteran of 97 ODIs, Jason Gillespie was appointed Sussex’s Head Coach in November. He will go head-to-head with former Australia batsman and current coach, Darren Lehmann.

Tickets for Sussex Sharks vs. Australia at 2pm on Thursday 7th June 2018 are priced at £30 for adults, £20 for youths (under 18) and £10 for juniors (under 14 accompanied by a paying adult). Family bundles are also available and offer four tickets for the price of three (maximum two adults, lowest-priced family member goes free).

Sussex Members receive general admission to the tour match as part of their membership subject to availability, but must still request a paper ticket in advance.

An upgrade to allocated seating is available at £5 per person.

Tickets are available online at www.sussexcricket.co.uk/tickets, in person from the club shop or by calling 0844 264 0206