Urban Plan launch at Three Bridges sees hundreds of women, girls and boys playing cricket - picture special
It was a special night at Three Bridges Cricket Club as Sussex Cricket launched their Urban Plan for Cricket in Crawley.
The evening featured hundreds of women, girls and boys taking part in an All Stars Cricket session for local five- to eight- year olds, a girls-specific session as part of a programme funded by Active Sussex and a Women’s Softball Festival.
In attendance were representatives from local cricket clubs, the local council, Active Sussex, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sussex Cricket, including chief executive Rob Andrew, chair of the Sussex Cricket Foundation Jon Filby and fast bowler Abi Sakande, who is a trustee of the foundation.
To read more about the Urban Plan for Cricket in Greater Crawley, click here.We were there as well and here are a selection of pictures from the night.
