Video: Three Bridges v Chichester match highlights

Three Bridges came out on top in a tight game with Chichester Priory Park on Saturday.

Chichester batted first and posted 221-8 with captain Simon Hasted top-scoring with an unbeaten 47. Tom Floyd and Mike Rose took three wickets apiece.

Cricket

In reply, David Winn (50), Luke Bellars (41), Joe Walker (39) and Rose (35 not out) all contributed to Bridges' chasing down the target.

Mike Rose himself edited the match highlights in the video above. The footage was filmed by Simon Rose.

