'We still feel we aren’t playing at 100% yet which can only be a good thing' - Three Bridges skipper says his side can still improve despite great start
Joe Walker insists his Three Bridges side are still not playing at 100% yet despite their great start to the season.
Despite their first two games being cancelled because of rain, they have jumped to second in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division after two straight wins, the latest a thrilling one-wicket win over Cuckfield.
Skipper Walker is pleased with the form but he knows there is more to come.
He said: “I am delighted with the start to the season, it’s always nice to start well after having the first two games abandoned.
“The boys are working really hard at the minute and are executing plans really well.
“We still feel we aren’t playing at 100% yet which can only be a good thing, I think this team has levels we haven’t hit yet.”
New Zealander Will O’Donnell has been a key part of the early season success with the bat and ball.
Against Cuckfield he took 4-13 to follow up his five-for the previous week.
Conor Golding was the star with the bat as Bridges chased 188 to win with a 76-ball 74 as Walker’s men edged home.
And the skipper was full of praise for both O’Donnell and Golding.
He said: “Will has been a great addition to the squad.
“We knew how good he was with the bat but didn’t realise he would make such an impact with the ball.
“Conor has started brilliantly this year both with bat and ball, he’s been consistent for years and is really putting in consistent performances week in week out now.”
It’s not just the league in which Bridges have won: they progressed in the T20 Cup with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Brighton and Hove.
O’Donnell took 3-11 and Archit Patel 2-11 as Brighton were bowled out for just 64.
Golding and O’Donnell cruised to the total in six overs.
Walker said: “It’s always nice to win so convincingly, especially against a strong Brighton team.”
Next week Bridges face Preston Nomads in the league and then Tunbridge Wells in the National Cup on Sunday. Bridges are expecting to go into the weekend witjh the same team who beat Cuckfield.