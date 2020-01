Haywards Heath Town beat Three Bridges 3-1 in a game packed with incident.

Heath scored three goals in the first ten minutes, Three Bridges scored their goal on 12 minutes. Bridges then had a player sent off before half-time. The second half was goalless. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his pictures.

Trevor McCreadie scores the second goal.

Lloyd Cotton opens the scoring.

Trevor McCreadie doubles his tally with the third.

Lloyd Cotton is closed down by a defender.

