AFC Gatwick become West Sussex League Cup champions

AFC Gatwick lifted the Tony Kopp Cup when goals by Alin Obreja and Brandon Reeves clinched a 2-1 victory in the final against Southwater Royals.

The odds were stacked against AFC Gatwick, facing a Southwater Royals side, currently chasing the league title two leagues above Gatwick.

AFC Gatwick manager Rob Corcoran, middle, lifts the Tony Kopp Cup

They knew it would be a tough battle from the start.

It was a nervy start from both sides with no real chances of note until the 27th minute and Emanuel Somoiag played a lofted ball over the top of the Royals’ defence.

Alin Obreja was on hand to run onto the ball and coolly lobbed the ‘keeper from just outside the box to make it 1-0.

From there Royals came back at Gatwick with wholesale chances that saw excellent saves from Alexandru Bulai and goalline heroics from Karl Lee and Shaun Wates.

In the 35th minute Gatwick won a corner which was whipped in by Dumitru Vaduva and was finished with a beautiful right footed volley by Brandon Reeves to make it 2-0 before the break.

The second half was more of a battle but Gatwick managed to dig in and see out the victory to lift the Tony Kopp Cup in their debut season.

AFC Gatwick: Bulai, Lee, Lanka, Wates, Gageanu, Somoiag, Kirrage, Meadows (capt), Obreja, Vaduva, Reeves.Subs: Bown, Wates, Matthews, Calin, Briceag

Man of the Match: Alexandru Bulai