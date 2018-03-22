Ahearne-Grant ‘proud’ of ‘outstanding’ Crawley performance despite defeat to Wycombe

Crawley Town forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant said he was ‘proud’ of Crawley’s performance despite the 3-2 home defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

The Charlton loanee’s seventh goal in eight games levelled the scoring after Nathan Tyson’s 25th minute opener gave the visitors the lead.

However, Adebayo Akinfenwa, 35, scored his 18th goal of the season to restore the Chairboys’ lead before half time and then set up Coelho Jombati to make the scoreline comfortable.

In a trademark show of determination and fight, Harry Kewell’s side got back into the game through Panutche Camara’s deserved 83rd minute strike but were unable to find the equaliser late on.

Despite the result, which moves Wycombe up to the automatic promotion places, Ahearne-Grant, 20, was full of praise for an ‘outstanding’ Reds performance.

He said: “It’s a good feeling regularly getting amongst the goals but we’re disappointed with the result because I think we deserve way more than we got.

“Fair play to Wycombe, they were good at what they did but I thought we were outstanding and if we play like that every week we’d win a lot more than we lose.

“I thought we never panicked, they high pressed us at times but we kept playing and didn’t boot it long. I thought we were brilliant.

“The boys were outstanding today and I’m proud.”

Ahearne-Grant, who is Crawley’s third leading scorer this season despite only joining in January, believes that an equaliser was on the cards but thought the momentum was stifled by the red card and brawl between opposing players seen after Mark Connolly’s late challenge on Luke O`Nien.

He added: “It’s always difficult scoring and needing another one with six or seven minutes left which was made harder when we got a man sent off.

“They then have an extra man in midfield and it kind of killed the game a bit, but everyone can be proud of themselves today.

“Some of the decisions today weren’t the best but we can’t change that.”

The forward is confident that a similar type of performance will be enough to see off 15th placed Cheltenham when they visit the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday (24th March).

“It’s going to be a tough game”, he admitted.

“Hopefully we can bring a similar type of performance as today.

“They will be coming here looking for three points but we have a good enough side to bounce back from this result.”

