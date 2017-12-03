Anvils tame the Mavericks to gain welcome three points

Crawley Down Gatwick put aside their recent run of indifferent results with a welcome three points against midtable Worthing United before a sparse Haven Centre crowd.

Anvils were soon into their stride, with Oli Leslie firing into the side netting, after a few near misses they finally went in front on seven minutes through the dangerous flank man Amaraldo Glloga whom out left, cut inside to volley home a Dan Sullivan cross that left Maverick keeper Matt Evans flatfooted 1-0 Anvils.

It took the Mavericks a while to really threaten, with James McKerman flashing a shot across the face, but then found themselves continually running into the Anvils offside trap.

On 20 another Sullivan corner found Michael Belli who in turn could only find keeper Evans, Glloga on 20 then took the Mavericks defence on a run before slamming a shot at Evans, whom at this stage was keeping his side in the game, further shots from Belli and Glloga had to be hacked away by the now overworked defence.

A brief respite for the Mavericks came with Josh Fuller finding Pat Rose whose final shot was taken by Anvil keeper Seb Bos, another possible chance came Rose’s way, but the finish left a lot to be desired, as it cleared the bar and nestled into the affordable housing beyond.

On 33 a break from the Anvil midfield led to Leslie breaking thro the visitors defence, then side stepping the keeper, to roll the ball home. 2-0 Anvils.

On 35 Glloga and Sullivan swapped sides, thus causing more problems for the visitors, but in spite of attacks from both sides the score sheet remained the same as half time was reached at 2-0 Anvils.

With the Anvils attacking the Kop, possibly more goals were in the offing, but it was the Mavericks ( no doubt after a halftime talk ) who looked to be the more likely to register a goal (s), with fullback Josh Maher twice bringing Bos into action.

On the hour an Oli cross from a corner found James Day in space, but the centrebacks fierce shot was smothered by Evans, odd knocks for the opposition caused the game to become a bit ‘stop / start’ and generally the game started to peter out, revitalisation came with subs, Johden de Meyer and Jorge Tejera being introduced for the Anvils.

The Mavericks, were working hard to get back into the game, but the Anvil defence was not for turning, and with no doubt containment in mind just to see the game out, but not before Belli added a third on 86, to close the game down, and register a much needed three points.

Team: 1. Seb Bos 2. Blair Cooney 3. Sonny Barton 4. Williams Peauroux ( Jorge Tejera ) 5. Marc Pelling 6. James Day 7. Dan Sullivan 8. Michael Belli 9. Mike Spence ( Johan de Meyer ) 10. Oli Leslie 11. Amaraldo Glloga

MOM: Sonny Barton Gate: 47