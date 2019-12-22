Any hope built in the last two games were evaporated at Oldham - Crawley Town opinion

Woeful, poor, terrible – these are some of the kindest words said about the team’s performance at Oldham on Saturday from the 55 supporters who travelled to Boundary Park.

The previous two game saw two 0-0 draws and a chink of light at the end of the tunnel with those performances, but after this abject display at Oldham, that hope has evaporated and the tunnel has disappeared.

I am one of the most ardent Crawley supporters going, having supported the team through good and bad times – I have always thought we would be able to turn the corner even in the worst times – but on Saturday it was so depressing watching that performance even though we had taken the lead in the first half through Lewis Young which the team held onto until half time.

The second half started with Oldham forcing 4 corners even before we got into their half, was it going to happen all over again and yes, within 5 minutes, the hosts were level with Wheater heading in at the far post. Another 5 minutes passed and then a poor pass from Lewis Young found Oldham’s Wilson who put through Maouche to put the ball beyond Morris into the net.

From then until the final whistle Crawley played like a team of individuals, no one moving off the ball to take passes, if they lost the ball they gave up hoping that another team member would bail them out. Oldham came forward in droves, attack after attack down the wings and Crawley just stood off and watched – they had a stonewall penalty waived away by the referee, thankfully – but it could have been so much worse if Glenn Morris hadn’t been again at his best.

Up front Ollie Palmer was winning everything in the air, but no one was helping and any thought of attack just evaporated, the only time we look capable of getting something was when Panutche Camara came on for the last 10 minutes and put a bit more energy into the midfield but again the team failed to capitalise on anything productive.

The journey home on the coach was extremely quiet and supporters dumbstruck to what they had witnessed, having spent overall 10 hours travelling, on the way up it was all very buoyant - all supporters want is to see a display of high energy, commitment and endeavour even if we lose – saw none of that on this occasion and even the most die-hard of supporters including me are now deciding that if that’s what we can expect to see at Grimsby then they are not contemplating spending another 10 hours travelling.

Manager John Yems has a very difficult job on his hands now to convince supporters he is capable of turning things around, he has another chance on Boxing Day against Northampton.

Up Up and Away. We have already decided that due to the extremely low numbers on the coach for Grimsby it was prudent to cancel for financial reasons, we will try to provide a minibus to the game if one is available, failing that then we are extremely sorry but we will not run any supporter transport to the game next Sunday.

We will be running a coach to the game on New Year’s Day fixture to Colchester United departing from the stadium at 11.30am – travelling non-stop the game. We have already 25 booked on for this trip, so if you want to come then please contact us – 07771-792346.