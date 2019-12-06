Appointment of Yems adds more uncertainty - Crawley Town opinion

The replacement of Gabriele Cioffi as manager of Crawley Town presented the club with the opportunity to redress one of the shortcomings that has bedevilled their recent appointments - namely a manager with experience of the particular requirements of League Two.

The arrival of John Yems does not rectify that.

He is a man vastly experienced in football at many levels but crucially he has not previously managed a club playing in the fourth tier.

I was intrigued and encouraged by some of the suggestions I heard most notably that of Paul Tisdale. Ironically Yems has worked with Tisdale in the past but that suggestion was promptly dismissed as being beyond the club’s means.

The new manager is both local and a familiar face and here I offer an immediate apology.

Before the Sussex Senior Cup game against Lancing I exchanged a few words with Dannie Bulman and Glenn Morris.

Yems was also present but I did not recognise him. My excuse has to be that during the 2006/07 season when he helped salvage the campaign I was fully involved behind the scenes with the running of the Crawley & District League and of Ifield FC in the Sussex County League.

Nowadays I simply watch football and listen to the thoughts of fellow supporters and I am sure that their views will be mixed. I do know from my time before I was able to watch Crawley Town on a regular basis that John Yems is respected throughout the game in Sussex but I wonder if that is enough.

For many of my compatriots that relevant experience in League Two was the key and I wonder why the board did not take that into account given the struggles of recent seasons. I would not like to think that this appointment shows a lack of ambition on the club’s part.

I really hope that my lack of positivity is misplaced but I must be honest and admit that, until proved otherwise, the jury is out.