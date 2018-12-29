Are Crawley Town set to sign Non League hotshot?

Hendon striker Ricky German is expected to move to Crawley Town when the transfer window opens according to Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division South club.

The youngster plundered 21 goals by Christmas for Hendon, with 17 of them coming in league action.

But Hendon released a statement earlier today confirming the 19-year-old frontman had departed, having turned down a contract.

The statement said: “Ricardo German - who was unwilling to sign a contract with us - has also played his last game for he club and is expected to sign for Crawley Town when the transfer window opens on New Years Day.”

German came through the academy at Chesterfield and made a dozen first team appearances, before leaving at the end of last season.

Crawley Town are in need of more firepower up front and have struggled for goals when Ollie Palmer is missing from the side.