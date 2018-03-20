'Australian consortium want Charlton and Kewell' reports the Mirror

The Mirror online have today reported 'an Australian consortium trying to take over Charlton want to put Harry Kewell in charge as manager immediately.'

Kewell has done an impressive job in his first season as Crawley Town head coach, putting them within touching distance of the play-offs.

But the Mirror reported the consortium 'want Kewell to take over from current Charlton boss Karl Robinson'.

Charlton have been the subject of several take over bids and Robinson has already admitted he could be forced out by new owners.

The report added: "It would be seen as a big gamble to bring in Kewell but Mirror Sport understands that is their plan which would spell the end for Robinson."

You can read the article here

Kewell on Ahearne-Grant: 'He’s made an impact that’s for sure and he gives us a goal threat'



Read more at: