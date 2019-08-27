'Best night of my career so far' - Crawley Town goalscorer Bez Lubala after shock victory over Premier League Norwich City

Crawley Town forward Bez Lubala has revealed that tonight's victory over Premier League Norwich City in the EFL Cup was the 'best night' of his career so far.

A summer signing from Championship side Birmingham City, Congolese Lubala continued his superb start to life at Crawley by scoring the only goal in a heroric 1-0 win over the Canaries at the People's Pension Stadium.

The deflected strike came as the forward's fifth in all competitions, after only seven games, and the 21-year-old is quickly becoming a fan favourite.

He said: "I'm happy for nights like this. As a young player, you want to be out there playing.

"I got my opportunity at Crawley and it's been working out so far for me.

"It's a great night for the club to get a win against a Premier League side.

"This was the best night of my short career so far. I'm happy."

When asked if he would be claiming his deflected goal, he added: "Of course.

"It is something we've worked on in training. It's about getting good contact on the ball and putting it on target and letting the ball do the rest.

"Five goals is not bad. I've been working on taking chances. I'm very pleased that it has been working out for me so far this season."

Lubala, who has already earned a UEFA license, said the coaching badge has helped him improve his game.

"I like knowing what the gaffer is thinking on the pitch and it helps me with my positioning and where to be," he said.

"I feel I can help my team-mates a lot more. Hopefully I can get more badges so the A license will be next.

"It's how you should be. I want to improve in all areas of my game.

"I still need to work on my finishing and my weak foot. I have scored a few with my left. I do need to be more composed in certain areas to keep the ball.

"I'm happy with myself in the final third and hopefully I can get more and more ruthless."