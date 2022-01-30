Tony Craig scored the winner

Bradford City 1, Crawley Town 2 - player ratings: Craig the hero in Bantams win, but who else stood out for the Reds?

It was a last-ditch header from Tony Craig which gave Crawley Town all three points at Bradford City on Saturday.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 9:55 am

After going into the break 1-0 down, Reds fought back through headers from Ton Nichols and Craig to secure a famous win.

These are the player ratings for the Bradford City match on Saturday from supporters travelling back on the more than happy coach.

1. Glenn Morris 8

Pulled off a magnificent save in the secondhalf when it was 1-0 to Bradford to keep us in the game not allowing them to increase the lead.

2. James Tilley 7

Moving from wing back to central midfield when Lynch was injured improved his performance and was unlucky with a fierce shot that the keeper tipped over the bar

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 8

Another commanding performance in only his second game back from the long term injury sustain on the opening game of the season

4. Tony Craig 9

Took the captain's armband when Francomb was replaced before the games started with an injury - outstanding and sealed the performance with the winning goal in the 95 minute.

