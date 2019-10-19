Bradford City 2, Crawley Town 1: Improved Reds unlucky to return from Bantams with nothing

Crawley Town suffered a 2-1 defeat at high-fliers Bradford City, but the Reds out in a much-improved display and were unlucky not to get something from the game.

Gabriele Cioffi stuck with the same starting line-up which beat Colchester United last week, with David Sesay returning from suspension on the bench.

The home side took the lead in the 18th minute. Callum Cooke did well in midfield, before sending Zeli Ismail racing down the wing and he put it into the box for Harry Pritchard to hammer past Glenn Morris.

Lewis Young and Tom Dallison were both shown yellow cards in the first half for Reds while Cooke and Aramide Oteh got the same punishment for the Bantams.

Reds could not take advantage of a late flurry at the end of the first half and they were punished three minutes into the second half when Danny Devine played a superb one-two with Aramide Oteh, before firing home from outside the box.

The home side almost made it three when Zeli Ismail broke on the counter, put a fantastic ball into the box but Oteh was denied by the fingertips of Morris.

Reece-Grego Cox got Crawley back into the game

Reds did get back into the game when the ball broke to the in-form Reece Grego-Cox on the edge of the area and he arrowed it into the bottom right corner. This is set up an interesting last ten minutes.

Reds had chances towards the end and Jordan Tunnicliffe had an effort cleared off the line in the last minute.

But the home side hung on and stay second in League Two.