Bradford City v Crawley Town: Pre-season promotion favourites will pose stiff test for Reds

Crawley will travel to Bradford City on Saturday and face a strong Bradford side, who currently occupy third in Sky Bet League Two.

After a slow start Bradford have picked their form up and have cruised up into an automatic promotion place.

Crawley will also be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Colchester United last Saturday, as they moved up to ninth.

Bradford are unbeaten in their last four and come into this game with back-to-back 2-1 wins against Swindon and Morecambe.

The Bantams started the season slower than expected but have picked up massively, with one defeat in their last seven league matches.

The pre-season promotion favourites have adapted to life in League Two, following their relegation from League One last season and are the in form team in the division.

Bradford have the chance to go top if they win and Crewe and Exeter drop points, giving the Bantams an extra reason to put in a good performance.

A familiar face for Crawley fans is also in the Bradford squad in Hope Akpan. The former Crawley players goal last Saturday helped Bradford to their 2-1 win over Morecambe.

Crawley will look to put in a performance similar to their one in the second half last week against Colchester.

It was an extremely poor first half performance last weekend, which saw them go in at half time deservedly losing 1-0. However, the second half performance was extremely positive and saw a completely different Crawley side.

Reece Grego-Cox’s fantastic long range effort and Mason Bloomfield’s header saw Crawley turn it round and win the game 2-1.

Crawley’s second half performance gave them the victory they deserved, as Colchester struggled to get out their half for the majority of the second half.

If Crawley can play like they did in the second half against Colchester for the full 90 minutes against Bradford they will give themselves a good chance of coming out the game with at least a point.

A point will probably be a good won against a strong Bradford side, who are good at home.

Hopefully there will be another good performance from Crawley and they can come away with at least one point.