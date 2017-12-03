Bridges suffer third league defeat of the season

One point from two away games in five days will not be enough if Bridges are to maintain their bid for promotion.

This was only their third league defeat of the season, and again it came in a game that they dominated in terms if possession.

But the goals just don't seem to be coming, and it would be interesting to see what the count was for clearances falling to the edge of the box without anyone bring there to either blast gal wards or keep pressing the East Preston defence.

It was also a day when the normally reliable defence failed to deal with the moves that led to both of the home side's goals. Bridges had already come close with a Tyrone Berry header from Mitchell Casselman's cross before John Lansdale crossed to Nathan Crabb, whose first time volley was saved well by Ben Purkis.

But this early onslaught was put into place after eight minutes when a well flighted free kick by Jack Barnes wasn't cleared and Tom Lyne headed home from close range.

Crabb's low drive just cleared the near post and a terrific ball by Connor French just couldn't be finished. And it then got worse for Bridges as Luke Brodie broke unchallenged down the right and crossed, the ball falling to Lukas Fransen Jones to drill home.

Three minutes later a foul on Darryl Siaw gave John Lansdale the opportunity to crack a low free kick home for his first goal of the season, and it looked likely to provide the impetus for Bridges to charge on to victory.

Berry had a header from Crabb's cross well held by Purkis, who then charged down another effort from Berry with French only just over from the rebound. But the all important equaliser wouldn't come and there were some nervy moments as the odd home break left the visitors exposed. Nathan Crabb rescued them on more than one occasion and Thorp had to make one late save, but possession counted for nothing in the final analysis.

Aerotron Man of the Match - Nathan Crabb.

E.Preston : B.Purkis, Josh Parazo, Jacob Parazo, O.Stevenson, T.Lyne, J.Etherington, L.Brodie (C.Bull, 75), J.Barnes, D.Huet, L.Franzen-Jones (M.Searle, 86), M.Waller (J.Hervet, 70).

Unused Subs. - R.Hallett, G.Laughlin.

Booked - Lyne (81).

Bridges : K.Thorp, L.Collins, T.Berry (J.Conroy, 60), L.Hall, B.Peters, J.Crellin, N.Crabb, J.Lansdale, C.French, M.Casselman, D.Siaw.

Unused Subs. - J.Da Silva, A.Laszio, P.Gomes.

Booked - Hall (43).

Referee - Ian Moore.