Brighton and Hove Albion keeper joins Crawley Town on loan

Goalkeeper Tom McGill has today joined League Two Crawley Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old progressed through Albion’s youth ranks before breaking into Simon Rusk’s under-23 squad last season after making more than 30 appearances for the club’s under-18s.

McGill had a loan spell with non-league Greenwich Borough but now links up with Crawley, who are 15th in League Two.

McGill is highly regarded at Brighton and Head Coach John Yems is delighted to bring him to the club, having lost Michael Luyambula earler this week when he was recalled by parent club Birmingham City.

"Tom is progressing really well at Brighton and this is the next part of his development, to come to a League club and compete for a place in the side," said Yems.

Under-23s assistant manager Shannon Ruth said: “This is another stage in Tom’s development to go and play League 2 football and learn and improve through the different situations he will experience in the next few months. We will be monitoring his progress carefully and we wish him well.”