LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Julio Enciso complications, Dan Burn personal terms agreed, £6m Deniz Undaz decision made

The first signing of the Lampard era at Everton was announced when Van De Beek completed his loan switch from Manchester United.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” the Holland international told evertontv after his loan move until the end of the season was confirmed.

“I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.