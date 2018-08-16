Brother of Manchester United ace Paul Pogba and ex Crawley Town man has 'too many kilos around his hips'

Former Crawley Town striker Mathias Pogba has been turned down by a German third-division club for being too fat.

Brother of Manchester United ace and World Cup winner Paul, Mathias played 17 times for Reds in 2015 during the season they were relegated from League One.

Mathias Pogba celebrates one of his two Crawley Town goals back in 2015 (Pic by Jon Rigby)



The 27-year-old found the net twice in his time at the club under then manager Dean Saunders.



But the free agent, who left Sparta Rotterdam last year, has been turned down by German outfit KFC Uerdingen, who he was trialing with, due to being overweight.



Speaking on their choice not to offer the former Wrexham, Crewe and Partick Thistle frontman a deal, club coach Stefan Kramer said: “Mathias has already gone. He would not have been able to improve our team.



“He is not yet in good enough shape physically.



“Mathias is a big guy, and he has a good body for a number nine. But he still has too many kilos around his hips.”