Carabao Cup draw: When is it? Who's drawing it?

Crawley Town will discover their opponents in the first round of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup when the draw is made on Thursday evening.

After last season's draws in Thailand and Vietnam, the 2019/20 round one draw will be conducted live from a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, near Wembley Stadium, from 7pm.

Drawing the balls will be Liverpool legend John Barnes and Arsenal cult hero Ray Parlour.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

70 EFL clubs will feature in the first round draw which will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, as in 2018. Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.

Championship new boys Huddersfield Town will compete in the opening stage of the competition, while recently relegated pair Fulham and Cardiff City will join Premier League clubs not in a European competition in round two.

Crawley Town were knocked out in the first round of last season's Carabao Cup following a 2-1 defeat at League One side Bristol Rovers.

Manchester City are the current holders of the competition after defeating Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.