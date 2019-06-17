Carabao Cup draw: When is it? Who's drawing it? What number are Crawley Town in the draw?

Crawley Town will discover their opponents in the first round of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup when the draw is made on Thursday evening.

After last season's draws in Thailand and Vietnam, the 2019/20 round one draw will be conducted live from a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, near Wembley Stadium, from 7pm.

Drawing the balls will be Liverpool legend John Barnes and Arsenal cult hero Ray Parlour.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

70 EFL clubs will feature in the first round draw which will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, as in 2018. Crawley Town will be number 11 in the Southern section draw.

The Reds could be in line to face some top-quality opposition in the first round. 2013 League Cup winners Swansea City (ball 30) and 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth (25) are just two of the teams Crawley could be drawn against in the Southern section.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.

Huddersfield Town - who finished at the bottom of the Premier League in 2018/19 - will be included in the first round. Cardiff City and Fulham, also relegated from England's top-flight, will enter the competition in round two due to finishing higher than the Terriers last season.

Crawley Town were knocked out in the first round of last season's Carabao Cup following a 2-1 defeat at League One side Bristol Rovers.

Manchester City are the current holders of the competition after defeating Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.