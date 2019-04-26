Carlisle v Crawley Town preview: Can Reds replicate their win at Exeter City?

The final away game is the longest one for Crawley, as they have to travel to Carlisle, with nothing to play for.

After securing football league status, it’s just hoping to end the season with a few wins and look to re-build over summer.

Gabriele Cioffi

Huge changes are needed in the club after what has been an awful season for Crawley and the team have under performed massively.

Top half of the league should be what the squad should have targeted at the start of the season, but it has been a very poor season.

Carlisle still have something to play for as they aim to claim a play-off place.

The final play-off place could be claimed by any of Exeter, Colchester, Carlisle, Stevenage, Newport, Oldham, Crewe or Swindon. Carlisle will be looking to win both their remaining games, but they will require slip ups from Exeter and Colchester in order to get the final play-off spot.

Carlisle have been very inconsistent recently, beating Champions Lincoln City on Good Friday, but then losing to Grimsby on Monday. In recent weeks, they have been winning their home games but struggling on the road, so they’ll be very difficult to break down at home.

But Crawley proved they are capable of doing it when we beat Exeter on Friday it produced one of the best performances of the season, against a play-off chasing side. Hopefully they can replicate that this week and beat another play-off chasing side.