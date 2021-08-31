Charlton Athletic 6, Crawley Town 1: Nightmare start costs Reds against Addicks in EFL Trophy

Goals from Josh Davison (6), Corey Blackett-Taylor (18) and Elliot Lee (22) gave the Addicks a blistering start.

It remained 3-0 until the 54th minute before a George Francomb own goal made it 4-0 to the home side.

Kwesi Appiah scored his second Crawley Town goal from the penalty spot after Sam Ashford was fouled on 75 minutes to pull one back for the Reds.

Josh Davison gives Charlton the lead against Crawley Town

But the Addicks extended the lead in the 82nd minute when Mason Burstow made it 5-1. Davison finished off the scoring in the last minute to make it 6-1.

The Reds are in the Southern Group G with League One side, Leyton Orient and Southampton u21s.

REDS XI: Nna Noukeu, Gallacher (Hessenthaler 46'), Francomb (C), Craig, Dallison (Frost 13’), Powell, Nadesan (Appiah 56'), Tilley, Ashford, Tsaroulla, Payne

UNUSED SUBS: Morris, Ransom, Al-Hussaini, Khaleel

Elliot Lee makes it 3-0