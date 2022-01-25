Charlwood Village edge seven-goal thriller while reserves secure place in first-ever cup final

This Division 4 game started off at a furious pace with both keepers working hard and with plenty of chances at both ends.

Whitehawk capitalised on one of these chances when they went ahead after 17 minutes. Three minutes later they repeated the move and went two up.

The visitors appeared to have taken control of the game but their comfortable cruise to victory was interrupted on the half hour when Cathal Hogan converted a cross from Liam Steere to put the home team back in the game.

Cathal Hogan (left) and Dave Worley were named Charlwood Village's joint-man of the match winners after their performances against Whitehawk United. Picture courtesy of Joey Carey

Two minutes later Steere levelled the score with a great goal after a solo run through the middle only to see Whitehawk regain the lead and go in at the break with the score at 2-3.

The second half saw both defences tighten up and the game settled down with no more goals being added up to the 90 minute mark.

After a minute of injury time Steere converted a cross from Luke Reid to put the teams back on terms once more.

Two minutes later Jamie Liddell rammed the ball home after a goal-mouth scramble to give the Villagers the three points and a great win.

CHARLWOOD VILLAGE RESERVES

Charlwood Village Reserves booked their place in the final of the Sunday Sussex Football League David Watson Memorial Trophy for the first time after an enthralling 7-4 victory over Athletico Crawley.

Village started the game slowly and Athletico capitalised on their fast start by going 2-0 ahead.

But Charlwood fought back, hitting three goals with the third coming on the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw a fantastic team performance from Charlwood. A mix of great finishing, solid defending and teamwork staved off a spirited effort from Athletico Crawley.

Stanton Charles was named man of the match. His display epitomised the whole team’s performance.