Charlwood Village march on while goalscorer achieves remarkable milestone

Karl Baller (right) and Jason Suckling received trophies for netting 200 and 50 goals respectively for Charlwood Village. Picture courtesy of Joey Carey

Reece Crofts put the Villagers ahead after five minutes but the Dons quickly replied with a goal to put the teams on level terms at the break.

Twelve minutes after the break Charlwood’s George Hawkins volleyed home after the Dons keeper had parried a fierce drive from Luke Reid.

Two quick goals followed, for the home team, from Matt Hill and Liam Steere. And, in the 66th minute, Reid scored the goal of the game when he brought a high ball under control, evaded two tackles and thumped the ball home from thirty yards.

The visitors fought back with two scrambled goals before Steve Burton put the issue beyond doubt in the 82nd minute to make the final score 6-3 for the Villagers.

Meanwhile Charlwood Village Reserves won 3-1 at Sussex Dynamos Reserves in Division 8.

Nicu Mladin put the Villagers ahead before Karl Baller scored his 200th goal for the club to keep his team in front. A further goal from Mladin gave Charlwood the win.