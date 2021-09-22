Charlwood Village take home nine points in one day

For the first time in its history, Charlwood Village FC took home nine points in one day when all three of their Sussex Sunday League teams won. Pictures courtesy of Joey Carey

Sunday saw the firsts host Rioz Rovers in Division 4, and after five minutes Aaron Stanley hit the back of the net with a long shot.

Luke Reid then headed home Cathal Hogan’s cross to make it 2-0. But Rioz hit back with two goals from ex-Charlwood player Jack Munday.

Dave Worley put Charlwood back in front just two minutes after the restart with a looping header.

Action from the Vets team's victory over Eastbourne

Steve Burton came off the bench to increase the lead on 65 minutes, but Munday clawed one back to complete his hat-trick.

With 15 minutes remaining Aaron Stanley struck a cracking shot from the edge of the area to give Charlwood a 5-3 win.

The game was followed by Charlwood Village Veterans hosting Eastbourne Warriors.

Jason Suckling headed home after three minutes but the Warriors hit back from the spot.

Suckling hit his second after 35 minutes from a penalty but the visitors levelled on the half-time whistle.

Eight minutes into the second period Glen Davies put the hosts back in front with a cheeky back heel.

Further goals from Babucarr Nyang and Alan Tanaka-Heaton secured a 5-2 victory for the Villagers.

