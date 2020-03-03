Chelsea star hoping to add more trophies to their collection

Chelsea star Sam Kerr is hoping to add more trophies to her collection this season after the forward clinched her first piece of silverware in English football.

Beth England’s injury-time winner saw Chelsea lift the FA Women’s Continental League Cup for the first time, beating Arsenal 2-1 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

The Australian, who moved to the London club at the end of 2019, was delighted with the win but insists Chelsea are not done yet.

“I came to Chelsea to win trophies, so this is one of three boxes ticked this year,” the 26-year-old said.

“The hardest part is just getting used to the way the girls play, but obviously as a forward I want to score more but I’m not putting pressure on myself.

“I feel like I had an impact on the game, and that’s what’s so great about this team is that there’s so many players that can have an impact on the game.”

Chelsea currently sit second in the Women’s Super League, one point behind leaders Manchester City – but the Blues have a game in hand.

Despite Kerr’s objectives for the season, the striker maintains Chelsea are taking it slowly and not getting ahead of themselves.

“There’s still a long way to go, we’ll just focus on one game at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves,” added the 83-cap international.

“That’s what we did tonight we just focused on tonight and just treated it like a normal game.

“We’re not going to be thinking through to May, that’s when stuff gets a bit tricky, so we’ll just focus on every game and focus on what we can control.

“It’s not easy, we played Liverpool the other day and only beat them 1-0 so it’s not going to be easy for us.

“The most important thing for us is winning the league, when you start thinking of other things it starts to get clouded.”

The challenges show no sign of easing up for the Matildas captain, who flew out to her home country the day after collecting her winners’ medal in Nottingham, with Australia taking on Vietnam in an Olympic qualifier on Friday.

Kerr admits the balancing act is testing but it’s something she’s become accustomed to and she loves representing her country.

“I think more of the tiredness at the moment isn’t from not having a pre-season, it’s from travelling around the world,” she said.

“People don’t realise that it takes me 25 hours to get home and I did that 10 days ago and then I’m doing it again for this week.

“I came here off of a break, I needed a break - I hadn’t had one in eight or nine years playing in the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) and W-League, but I still think I’ve got so much more to give.

“It’s not easy as an Australian football player but we’re used to it and that’s my job and I do it for the love of it.”