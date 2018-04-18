Chichester 3 Three Bridges 1: Shock result dents Bridges’ title-hopes

An under-par performance from Bridges led to them suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat away to Chichester last night.

This put a dent into their title hopes, but it’s still in thir own hands with just four games to go.

The damage was done in the first 22 minutes when Chichester raced into a three-goal lead.

The first on nine minutes when Rob Hutchings found himself with a two-on-one and slotted past Kieron Thorp.

The second was just two minutes later which featured a Scott Jones run through the defence and buried the ball into the top right corner.

And the third came from a free-kick which avoided everyone, only for it to land at the feet of Hutchings who put the ball away.

Bridges created half-chances but often gave possession away through too many stray passes.

Khaleem Haitham was the danger on the left wing who out-paced Matt Whitehead virtually every attack.

Nathan Crabb worked hard down the right wing delivering crosses but the solid Chichester defence kept any attack out.

During the second half Bridges resorted to long balls but not many of them found lone striker George Gaskin.

The second half was a much-improved performance from Bridges that kept the scoreline down and encouraged by the skipper Jamie Crellin they didn’t give up.

A consolation goal from John Lansdale direct from a free-kick just out side the box was little consolation for a bad day at the office.

Next up for Bridges is a home game on Saturday against Peacehaven & Telscombe where a much improved performance is required if promotion is to become a reality.

Bridges: Thorp, Collins, Whitehead, Hall, Koo-Boothe, Crellin, Crabb, Grant, Gaskin (Berry 85), O’Neil, (Lansdale 74), Siaw (Bacon 54)

Unused subs: Simpson, Peters

Aerotron Man of the Match: Jenson Grant

Chichester: Henderson, Hartley, French, Lis, Peake, Cashley, Haitham (Williams 82), Martin, Hutchings, Wild (Murfin 79), Jones

Unused subs: Way